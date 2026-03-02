Capitanes Rally to Defeat Boom in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Noblesville Boom (14-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, suffered a 118-114 defeat to the Mexico City Capitanes (17-8) on Sunday at Arena CDMX.

Two-way forward Jalen Slawson stuffed the stat sheet, securing his second consecutive double-double and finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks, five assists, and two steals. His seven blocks marked both a career high and the most by a Boom player this season. Cameron Hildreth and Garrett Denbow each scored 19 points, with Hildreth adding six assists and four rebounds. DaJuan Gordon contributed 17 points and six rebounds, while M.J. Iraldi added 13 points and 11 rebounds, notching the second double-double of his career.

Mexico City was led by two 26-point scorers off the bench in Wade Taylor IV and Jordan Minor. Taylor added seven rebounds and seven assists, while Minor grabbed nine boards. Boo Buie III provided a double-double of his own with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Both teams struggled to find a rhythm early, combining to shoot 4-of-17 from the field and 1-of-9 from three-point range. Despite six early turnovers as a team, RJ Felton kept the Boom afloat with eight first-quarter points, sending the game into the second tied at 25-25. Noblesville broke the game open in the second quarter, putting together a 14-2 run that grew into a 28-9 surge. The Boom caught fire, shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from deep in the frame. Denbow led all scorers at halftime with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three, helping the Boom take a 62-42 lead into the break.

After falling behind by 22, the Capitanes stormed back in the third quarter with a 23-9 run to pull within eight with under five minutes left in the period. With momentum shifting, Mexico City continued to apply pressure, cutting the deficit to six, before the Boom ended the quarter ahead 84-75. The Capitanes forced eight turnovers in the period, converting them into 11 points. Mexico City carried its momentum into the fourth, opening the quarter with 11 straight points to take its first lead since the 2:32 mark of the opening frame. Wade Taylor IV powered the comeback, scoring 13 of his 26 points in the fourth as the Capitanes built their lead to as many as 11. The Boom mounted a late push, using a 12-3 run in the final minute, but could not complete the comeback, dropping the first game of the two-game series.

The teams will meet again on Tuesday at Arena CDMX to conclude the series. Coverage will stream live on ESPN+, with tipoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

