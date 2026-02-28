McGlothan, Spalding To Miss Remainder Of 2025-26 Season

Published on February 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom announced on Saturday that forward Gabe McGlothan and forward Ray Spalding have been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

McGlothan will be sidelined after sustaining multiple rib fractures in the first half of the Feb. 22 game against Capital City. He appeared in 37 games (19 starts) for the Boom this season.

Spalding will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes stabilization surgery on his right middle finger. He appeared in four games for the team during the 2025-26 campaign.

Both McGlothan and Spalding are expected to make a full recovery.







NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.