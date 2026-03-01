Coats Go Past Gold, 143-123

WILMINGTON - February 28, 2026- The Delaware Blue Coats (12-10) defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (8-17), 143-123, on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Chase Fieldhouse. Delaware benefitted from the activation of all three of the team's Two-Way players, and a timely Philadelphia 76ers assignment. Four Delaware players scored more than 20 points.

MarJon Beauchamp scored a career-high 40 points off the bench and did so in an efficient 16-of-21 from the floor. Beauchamp shot 6-of-8 from behind the three-point line and added six dimes and three steals in a highlight-reel performance.

On assignment from Philadelphia, Justin Edwards made his return to the Blue Coats for the first time since January 10. Edwards finished with 32 points on 13-for-23 shooting.

Along with Beauchamp, Delaware also had fellow Two-Ways Tyrese Martin and Dalen Terry for the game. Terry scored 20 points with four triples while Martin posted a near triple-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists.

"I was proud of those guys," said head coach JP Clark. "The Two-Ways and Justin [Edwards] for coming and playing the right way."

The defense for Delaware was on point. Delaware had eight steals and seven blocks in just the first half. For the game, the Coats had 14 steals and 11 blocks with Drew Cisse recording six rejections by himself.

That great defense turned into great offense as Delaware scored 34 fast break points to the Gold's 12. After struggling in the first quarter for only 24 points, the Coats outscored Grand Rapids in every other quarter, scoring at least 38 points in each frame.

"It's a blessing to be on a team like this," said Dalen Terry. "One guy doesn't have to get 50 points to win, we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things."

With the win, the Coats have now notched their sixth victory in the last eight games.

Delaware will square off against Grand Rapids again tomorrow, March 1 at the Chase Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

