Washington Wizards Sign Julian Reese to Two-Way Contract

Published on February 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







The Washington Wizards announced Saturday they have signed forward Julian Reese to a two-way contract. This marks the first Raptors 905 call-up of the season.

Reese, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, has appeared in 38 games (two starts) through the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season for Raptors 905. He averaged 7.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 17.2 minutes and shot .628 (113-180) from the field. Reese has scored in double figures 11 times, grabbed 10+ rebounds nine times, and recorded five double-doubles. Season highlights include 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds against the Motor City Cruise Feb. 8 and a career-best 24 points and 13 rebounds against the Cleveland Charge Feb. 12.

A native of Baltimore, MD, Reese averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 134 career games (102 starts) across four seasons at the University of Maryland (2021-25). He ranks second on the Terrapins' all-time rebounds list (1,015) and joined Len Elmore as the only players in program history to total at least 1,000 points and 1,000 in their careers.







