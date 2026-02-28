Jackson, Slawson Ink Deals with Indiana Pacers

NOBLESVILLE - The Indiana Pacers announced on Saturday that the team has converted two-way guard Quenton Jackson to a standard NBA contract, while signing Jalen Slawson to a two-way deal.

Jackson, who originally joined the Pacers on a two-way contract on March 4, 2024, has appeared in 27 career games (all starts) with the Boom, averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. In 30 games with the Pacers this season, he is averaging career highs across the board with 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, a 47.5 percent field-goal percentage, and a 40.5 percent mark from three in 17.3 minutes per game.

Slawson, who was acquired via trade prior to the 2025-26 season, has appeared in 36 games (34 starts) with the Boom, averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three-point range. He leads the team in points (689), assists (197), blocks (78), steals (48) and is tied for the second-most triple-doubles (2) in franchise history. Slawson returns to the NBA after being selected 54th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

