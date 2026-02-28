Greensboro Swarm Announces Time Change for March 6 Game
G League Greensboro Swarm

Greensboro Swarm Announces Time Change for March 6 Game

Published on February 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release


GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm has announced that its March 6 game against the Long Island Nets has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff due to anticipated traffic in the area. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Swarm currently sit first in the Eastern Conference with a 17-6 record and will host nine games in March, beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. with STEM Day, presented by HondaJet, against the Long Island Nets.

Fans can watch the game live on NBAGLeague.com or follow @greensboroswarm on social media for updates and in-game coverage.

Check out the Greensboro Swarm Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from February 28, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central