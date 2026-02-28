Greensboro Swarm Announces Time Change for March 6 Game

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm has announced that its March 6 game against the Long Island Nets has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff due to anticipated traffic in the area. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Swarm currently sit first in the Eastern Conference with a 17-6 record and will host nine games in March, beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. with STEM Day, presented by HondaJet, against the Long Island Nets.

Fans can watch the game live on NBAGLeague.com or follow @greensboroswarm on social media for updates and in-game coverage.







