Swarm Notch Wire-To-Wire Win over Capital City

Published on February 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm opened its back-to-back set on a high note Wednesday, strumming a wire-to-wire win over the Capital City Go-Go, 136-119, at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

With the result, the Swarm moved to 13-6 on the season, while the Go-Go dropped to 10-9.

Antonio Reeves led Greensboro's efforts Wednesday, posting a season-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting (6-of-9 3PT) to pair with four rebounds. DJ Rodman shined off the bench with 19 points in a 28-minute spurt, cashing in on three 3-pointers, while six players closed in double figures. Garrett also held a high mark, finishing with 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Capital City's carried strong play from Skal Labissiere, who posted a season-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, with Damari Monsanto adding 26 points off the bench, stamped by six made threes. Alondes Williams logged a double-double in play with 21 points and 10 assists.

The Swarm opened action with 10 straight points, with a trio of Marcus Garrett buckets and a Ibou Badji alley-oop highlighting the stint. Capital City fired back with a 13-6 run to dwindle the margin to one possession, however, Greensboro recouped its double-digit in the closing segments of the frame - carrying a 33-23 edge after 12 minutes.

Garrett led the action in the frame with 12 points on a perfect 6-of-6 clip, while DJ Rodman added seven points off a trio of makes.

Greensboro jumped to a 19-point, 44-25 lead, two minutes into the second period - cashing in on an 11-2 run to open the quarter. Guard Evan Gilyard II, acquired on Tuesday, started in the rotation, finishing the night with eight points, while Reeves ignited for 16 second-quarter points and a game-high 22 points at halftime.

The Swarm held a wire-to-wire lead in the first half, leading as large as 19, entering the break ahead, 68-63, after the Go-Go pitched a 29-19 run in the closing six minutes.

Greensboro reclaimed its double-digit edge three minutes into the second half, eclipsing a 20-point lead at the 2:29 mark of the third quarter thanks to a Brandon Slater right-corner three. Capital City made multiple attempts to chip the lead but ultimately fell short.

The Swarm return tomorrow as it hosts Legacy Night against the Capital City Go-Go at 7 p.m. ET.







