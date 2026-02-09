Greensboro Swarm Unveil Legacy Night Jersey Honoring Inaugural Season, Recognizing Alumni

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today unveiled its Legacy Night jersey, which will be worn during the team's Legacy Night celebration on Thursday, Feb. 12, at Novant Health Fieldhouse. The Swarm will host the Capital City Go-Go at 7 p.m. as part of the franchise's 10th season in Greensboro.

Legacy Night will commemorate the Swarm's 10th season in Greensboro, honoring the players, coaches and staff who have helped shape the franchise since its inaugural 2016-17 season. As part of the evening, the Swarm will welcome back a number of former players and staff, who will be recognized in-game for their contributions to the organization.

"It is an honor to welcome back those who have helped shape our franchise and called Greensboro home," said Steve Swetoha, Team President of the Greensboro Swarm. "From players and coaches to staff members, these are the team members who brought pride to Greensboro and helped build the foundation for where we are today. As we mark on our 10th season, we're thrilled to recognize and celebrate those who made it all possible."

The Legacy Night jersey is a 1-for-1 recreation of the Greensboro Swarm's inaugural home uniform, featuring the same white base and teal vertical striping that defined the franchise's original on-court look. Worn in recognition of the team's first season in Greensboro, the jersey preserves the original design elements while serving as a visual tribute to the foundation of the organization as it celebrates its 10th season.

Inaugural-season players Damien Wilkins and Shonn Miller will be in attendance, along with Sam Thompson, who made 92 appearances from 2017-19.

All Swarm game-worn jerseys from the contest will be auctioned during the game, with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. Fans can place bids at https://one.bidpal.net/SwarmLegacyNight.

Established ahead of the 2016-17 season, the Greensboro Swarm has become deeply connected to the Piedmont Triad, having played more than 200 contests at Novant Health Fieldhouse while serving as a key development platform within the Charlotte Hornets organization. Since its first game on Nov. 12, 2016, the Swarm has been a vital component to the Hornets organization's player development strategy, seeing Hornets players assigned to the team on 163 occasions.

Current Charlotte Hornets players Moussa Diabaté, Liam McNeeley, Antonio Reeves, PJ Hall and Tidjane Salaün have all spent time with the Swarm, while notable past assignments include Devonte' Graham, Mark Williams, Caleb and Cody Martin, Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon and Nick Richards, each of whom suited up for Greensboro earlier in their careers.

During the Feb. 12 contest, former players and staff in attendance will be recognized in-game, allowing fans to celebrate their impact and role in the franchise's history. The evening will highlight the Swarm's evolution over the past decade and reinforce the organization's ongoing commitment to its alumni.

Legacy Night reflects the Swarm's continued effort to remain connected to those who have been part of the franchise, recognizing that everyone who has contributed to the organization's success remains an important part of its story.

Tickets for the Swarm's Legacy Night matchup on Feb. 12 are available at ticketmaster.com or through a Swarm ticket representative at 336-907-3600.

Legacy Night Attendees:

Players (3):

Damien Wilkins (2016-18)

Sam Thompson (2017-19)

Shonn Miller (2016-17)

Front Office (5):

Cam Twiss (Scout - Charlotte Hornets; Formerly: Swarm General Manager)

Daniel Goose (Scout - Charlotte Hornets; Formerly: Swarm Manager of Player Development)

Adam Hoffman (Performance Scientist - Charlotte FC; Formerly: Swarm Strength and Conditioning Coach)

Cole Teal (General Manager - Greensboro Swarm)

DJ Bakker (Head Coach - Greensboro Swarm)







