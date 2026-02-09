Detroit Pistons Sign Daniss Jenkins

Published on February 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed guard Daniss Jenkins to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the team has requested waivers on Dario Saric.

Jenkins (6-4, 190) has appeared in 42 games (seven starts) for Detroit this season, holding averages of 8.2 points, 3.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals while shooting 43% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range. Jenkins is in his second season with the Pistons and has appeared in 49 career games for the Pistons from 2024-26. In seven games as a starter this season, Jenkins has averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.6%.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Jenkins was signed to a Two-Way NBA contract as an undrafted free agent on July 6, 2024. Jenkins appeared in 47 games last season for the Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 18.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 43% from the field. Jenkins was named to the 2025 NBA G League All-Rookie Team. Prior to his NBA career, Jenkins played his senior year of college at St John's, averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and was named to the All-Big East second team.







NBA G League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.