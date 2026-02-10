Skyhawks Split Two-Game Series with Rip City Remix in 133-108 Loss

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (5-16) dropped the final contest of their four-game homestand to the Rip City Remix (12-9), 133-108.

Rookie guard Erik Reynolds II. set a new career high for the second straight game, collecting 29 points, two rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes behind 9-15 from deep. Reynold's nine triples mark the second-most hit in a game in College Park history, trailing Jarkel Joiner's 10 threes in a game on Mar. 21, 2025.

Reynolds has recorded 10-or-more points in three straight contests and is 16-31 (.516 3FG%) from behind the arc during that stretch.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis recorded 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes, marking his 14 th straight game with 15-or-more points. Dennis came into tonight's game averaging 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and e league-leading 10.7 assists during the regular season.

Similar to the previous contest, the Remix punched first, outscoring the Skyhawks 24-10 through the first seven minutes of the opening period. The Skyhawks eventually found their rhythm later in the quarter, responding with a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to eight, 35-27.

Rip City used a 25-5 run midway through the second frame to build a 25-point advantage, its largest lead of the first half. The Remix held the Skyhawks to .292 FG% in the period and outscored them 35-21 to take a 70-48 lead into halftime.

The Remix continued to dictate the game in the third quarter, scoring 26 points in the paint while only giving up four. Rip City led by as many as 38 points in the period and held a 107-73 lead to start the fourth.

The Skyhawks won the final period, 35-26, but were only able to close the deficit to 22 points, leading to a 133-108 Rip City victory. Seven Remix players scored in doubles figures: Sean Pedulla (20), Jayson Kent (18), Kalib Boone (15), Jaylen Martin (16), Liam Robbins (14), Romeo Weems (11) and Cameron Paker (10).

The Skyhawks will hit the road for a matchup against the Noblesville Boom on Feb. 12 at 11:00 a.m. for their final contest before the NBA All-Star break. Upon return, the Skyhawks travel to Michigan for a two-game series against the Motor City Cruise on Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 3:00 p.m.







