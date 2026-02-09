Jayson Tatum Injury Update
Published on February 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
BOSTON - Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be assigned to participate in portions of the Maine Celtics practice at the Auerbach Center this afternoon. Following this practice, Tatum will be immediately recalled to the Boston Celtics, where he will continue his rehab process.
Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez and Celtics center Amari Williams will also be assigned to participate in this practice. No additional information regarding Tatum's recovery is available at this time; further updates will be provided as appropriate.
