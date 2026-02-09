Series Preview: Skyforce at Blue

Published on February 9, 2026

Last Meeting: L, 119-112 on 3/29/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 11-16

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will close play before the NBA All-Star Break with a two-game road series against the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday and Tuesday at Paycom Center.

Sioux Falls enters the back-to-back following a 134-112 win over the Maine Celtics on Friday night, using a balanced offensive effort and a season-high 40 assists to secure the series finale. The Skyforce will look to carry that ball movement and efficiency on the road as they wrap up the pre-break schedule.

Oklahoma City enters the series having shown recent improvement after a slow start to the regular season. The Blue opened the year 2-11 but have gone 3-3 since, including a 130-110 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors in their most recent game on Feb. 3. In that victory, Bryce Thompson scored 41 points.

Thompson leads the Blue this season, averaging 23.3 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field, along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

The Blue recently saw Buddy Boeheim earn an NBA call-up to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way contract. Prior to the promotion, Boeheim averaged 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the regular season.

Sioux Falls will look to take advantage of an Oklahoma City defense that has allowed 106.4 points per game this season, ranking 29th in the NBA G League, along with a 105.5 offensive rating, which ranks 30th. Opponents have averaged 15.0 made three-pointers per game against the Blue, the 29th-highest mark in the league.

Sioux Falls will return home following the NBA All-Star Break for three games in five days, beginning with the season finale against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Feb. 19, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 PM CST.

CAREER DAY(S)

- Multiple Skyforce players have posted career-best scoring performances over the past week, highlighting individual growth across the roster.

- Alex Fudge netted a career-high 21 points on 10-11 FGA in 22 minutes of play on Friday against Maine. Dain Dainja recorded a career-high 35 points on Feb. 1 at Texas, finishing 14-of-24 from the field.

- Steve Settle III scored a career-high 24 points against Maine on Feb. 4, shooting 7-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-7 from three-point range. Gabe Madsen posted a career-high 27 points on Feb. 1 at Texas, connecting on five three-pointers.

ROOKS FINDING THEIR RHYTHM

- Gabe Madsen has averaged 17.3 points over his last three games, shooting 61.3 percent from the field and 55.0 percent from three-point range. He's added 4.3 assists and a +11.7 plus-minus while playing 31.4 minutes per game.

- Steve Settle III has produced 15.3 points per game over his last four outings, shooting 52.6 percent overall and 57.9 percent from beyond the arc. He's also averaged 4.5 rebounds while logging just under 31 minutes per contest.

- Dain Dainja has averaged 21.0 points and 7.8 rebounds over his last four games, converting 64.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. He's recorded 25-plus points twice during the stretch and added 2.8 assists per game.

- Cam Carter has scored 18.3 points per game over his last four contests, shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three. He's also contributed 4.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

SKYFORCE STARS SHINE AT NBA ALL-STAR

- Jahmir Young has been selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T and the NBA G League State Farm 3-Point Contest, earning All-Star Weekend recognition for his play this season. Young was recently also named the NBA G League Player of the Month for January. Over 11 games during the month, Young averaged 29.5 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 39.9 minutes per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range. He finished January second in the NBA G League in points per game and total points (324), recorded five double-doubles, and posted a combined plus/minus of plus-75 (11th in the league).

- Skyforce representation continues at NBA All-Star Weekend as Keshad Johnson, currently on assignment, will compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Johnson joins Dennis Smith Jr., who is active with Sioux Falls, and Derrick Jones Jr. as players with Skyforce ties to participate in the event. Jones Jr. won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2020 with the Chicago Bulls.







