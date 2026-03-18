Skyforce to Commemorate First Franchise Championship with Throwback-Inspired Uniforms

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







The Sioux Falls Skyforce will wear black uniforms modeled after those worn during the 1995-96 season, when the Skyforce captured the CBA Championship. The jerseys feature the classic "THE SKY FORCE" wordmark outlined in the iconic teal color long associated with the franchise.

This April will mark 30 years since the Skyforce defeated the Fort Wayne Fury 118-117 in Game 5 to capture the franchise's first CBA Championship. With Sioux Falls trailing in the final seconds, rookie forward Devin Gray drove past his defender and swished a leaning 10-footer to give the Skyforce the title.

Henry James was named the 1996 CBA Playoff MVP after averaging 23.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the Finals. Head coach Mo McHone led Sioux Falls to a 32-24 regular season record.

"We are proud to celebrate our first championship from the 1996 season. It was a special team filled with incredible players and coaches whose impact helped shape the Skyforce organization," said Skyforce President Mike Heineman. "They will forever hold a special place in Skyforce history."

The Skyforce will wear the uniforms during their final regular-season home game on Saturday, March 21 against the Mexico City Capitanes. Tipoff is slated for 7:00PM and tickets can be purchased online or at the Skyforce office (2131 S. Minnesota Ave.).

The jersey auction is live now, and bids can be placed online or through the DASH app. The auction will close on March 21 at 8:15 PM. All proceeds will benefit TeamMates Mentoring of Sioux Falls, an in-school, strengths-based mentoring program serving students in grades 2-12 in the Sioux Falls School District. Financial support helps provide resources for volunteer mentors as they build positive relationships with young people throughout the community.







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