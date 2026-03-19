Charge Defeated by Delaware
Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (22-10) fell at home to the Delaware Blue Coats (15-16), 141-124, in front of 3,626 at Cleveland Public Hall.
Cleveland's Sy Chatman set a new career high coming off the bench for 23 points on 10-of-15 from the field. Miller Kopp scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shots and 4-of-9 threes. Sean McNeil had 21 points on 5-of-10 three-point attempts. Darius Brown added a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Delaware had five players score 20+ points in the win: Kennedy Chandler posted a game-high 28 points with eight assists. Teddy Allen came off the bench to score 26 points and grab eight boards. Saint Thomas scored 22 points with eight rebounds. Malcolm Hill scored 21 points and DeAndre Williams rounded out the quintet with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.
The Charge hit the road for three-game trip beginning with a matchup at the Maine Celtics on Sunday, March 22 at 12:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM. All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.
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Cleveland Charge guard Darius Brown
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