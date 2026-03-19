Boom Drops Narrow Contest to Swarm, 111-107

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Noblesville Boom (15-18) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (23-9), 111-107, in their final road game of the regular season Wednesday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Dakota Mathias turned in an all-around performance for the Boom, finishing with a game-high 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Cameron Hildreth added 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Keion Brooks Jr. contributed 18 points and four rebounds.

For Greensboro, PJ Hall led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds, recording a double-double. Tosan Evbuomwan followed with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Liam McNeeley chipped in 19 points and four rebounds.

Noblesville opened the game on a 15-8 run, sparked by seven early points from Hildreth, to build an eight-point lead and force a Swarm timeout. Greensboro responded by heating up from deep, knocking down five three-pointers in the opening quarter. Brooks Jr. scored all 12 of his first-half points in the period to help the Boom carry a 36-35 edge into the second. Despite shooting struggles from three-point range by both teams in the second quarter, Greensboro closed the half strong, using an early surge that saw them lead by as many as eight before taking a 61-57 advantage into the break.

The Swarm extended their lead early in the third quarter, opening the half on an 11-2 run to push the margin to 13 points. Noblesville responded late in the period, trimming the deficit to three, but a free throw in the final seconds sent Greensboro into the fourth with an 89-84 lead. The Boom carried momentum into the final frame, scoring six straight points to open the quarter and grab their first lead since the 10:54 mark of the second quarter. Noblesville stretched the advantage to five points with under eight minutes remaining, but Greensboro answered with a 10-0 run to regain control. The Swarm later pushed the lead to seven, and despite a final push from the Boom, Noblesville was unable to come up with enough stops down the stretch.

NEXT UP

The Boom return home for their final three home games of the 2025-26 season, beginning Friday against the Austin Spurs at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.