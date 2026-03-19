Bulls Fall to Go-Go in First Matchup of Series, McClung Notches 40 Points

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Capital City Go-Go 122-133 Wednesday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung notched a double-double of 40 points and 11 assists, shooting 71% from the field and sinking six threes.

What started as a tight matchup shifted dramatically in the second half. The first frame was neck-and-neck, with six lead changes and two times tied. Despite the Bulls giving up four turnovers, Windy City led by a narrow two points going into the second. The second frame was led by 19 points from Go-Go forward Chris Livingston. Capital City went on multiple runs, ending the frame on an 8-0 run to put them up nine at the break. The Bulls struggled heavily with ball security in the third, coughing up six turnovers in the frame, bringing the total to 15 heading into the finale. The turnovers gave Capital City the edge, allowing them to extend the lead to 22 before ending the frame up 17. The Bulls attempted to battle back in the final stretch, led by 10 points from McClung. 50% shooting from the field, allowed the Bulls to cut the deficit to single digits and outscore the Go-Go 35-29 for the frame. Despite the rally, the margin was too large to overcome, ultimately giving Capital City the victory.

Alongside McClung, Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili notched a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye tallied his own double-double with an additional 22 points and 10 rebounds. Bulls forward Kevin Knox II put up 16 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Bulls guard Lucas Williamson rounded out the Bulls in double-digits with 11 points.

For Capital City, Livingston led the Go-Go with 33 points and grabbed six rebounds. Go-Go guard Alondes Williams notched a double-double of 29 points and 10 assists. Washington Wizards two-way forward Julian Reese put up 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Capital City guard Nolan Hickman put up 15 points and dished out seven assists. Capital City guard Kadary Richmond tallied the final double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 15-17 while the Go-Go improve to 17-15. Windy City will face Capital City in a rematch this Friday, March 20th. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, CHSN (tape delay) and NBA docomo.







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