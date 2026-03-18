Skyhawks Take Down Austin Spurs for Third Straight Victory in Tuesday Night Sellout

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release









College Park Skyhawks guards Kobe Johnson (far left), Devon Higgs and forward Tyler Polley (far right)

(College Park Skyhawks) College Park Skyhawks guards Kobe Johnson (far left), Devon Higgs and forward Tyler Polley (far right)(College Park Skyhawks)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (10-20) earned their third straight victory in a Tuesday night sellout at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, taking down the Austin Spurs (19-12), 119-116.

The trio of RayJ Dennis (23 points) Keshon Gilbert (21 points) and Asa Newell (22 points), combined for 66 of the Skyhawks' 119 points in their second straight one-possession win.

Dennis collected his eighth double-double in his last nine games, finishing with 10 assists and five rebounds to go along with his game-high 23 points.

Entering tonight's contest, Dennis ranked seventh in the league points (23.5), first in assists (10.8) and first in steals (2.5) since the start of the regular season.

"They played a deep drop for most of the game, which gave us a lot of space," said Dennis. "We were able to get a lot of guys some shots, Isaih (Moore), Basheer (Jihad), and Asa (Newell) were able to get a lot at the rim, and I felt like we took a big advantage of the space they gave us."

Newell joined Dennis with a double-double of his own, his fourth in the last five games, with 22 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Gilbert also stuffed the stat-sheet, adding seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 35 minutes to compliment his 21-point outing.

Kobe Johnson skyrocketed College Park off to a 21-6 run behind 10 first quarter points from the rookie, finishing with a 34-20 lead at the end of the first frame.

Austin battled back in the second quarter, cutting the lead down to as little as five points, before a Keshon Gilbert and-one pushed the lead back to 67-58 at the end of the half. Asa Newell nabbed a near double-double with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Spurs responded with quick baskets from Emanuel Miller and Harrison Ingram, tying the ball game 69-69 just three minutes into the third quarter. Austin and College Park would play even from there, heading into the fourth notched at 90-90.

The teams remained within a basket of each other throughout the majority of the final frame, with College Park holding a slight two-point advantage with 2:30 left in the game. Baskets from Asa Newell and a triple from RayJ Dennis would push the lead to seven points, but Adam Flager free throws and an Elfrid Payton putback pulled the Spurs within one possession with 37 seconds left.

After the Spurs came up with a defensive stop on the other end, the Skyhawks were able to contest two triples from Stanley Umude and Adam Flagler as time expired, leading to a 119-116 final.

The Spurs were led by two-way forward Harrison Ingram, who collected a 22-point 17-rebound double-double, followed behind by Jayden Nunn with 17 points off the bench.

The Skyhawks will hit the road for a three-game road trip as they take on the Westchester Knicks on Mar. 19 and 21, followed by the Wisconsin Herd on Mar. 23, before returning home to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for the home finale on 'Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's' at 7 p.m. against the Osceola Magic.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

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NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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