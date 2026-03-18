Vipers Clinch Tenth-Straight Playoff Appearance

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, clinched its tenth-straight NBA G League Playoffs appearance, presented by Google, despite a 108-104 loss to the Texas Legends (11-21) on Tuesday night at Comerica Center.

RGV set the pace early in the game with a 10-0 run against the Texas Legends. The team then expanded its lead to 14 points by the end of the first quarter, with a score of 39-25. In the second quarter the Vipers gained a 24-point lead, the biggest advantage the team had picked up so far.

However, things changed in the second half. At the end of the third quarter, the Legends had cut its deficit to 17 points and used that momentum to flip the script in the fourth quarter. With 4:11 remaining in the competition, Texas tied the game at 97-97 for the first time. A three-pointer by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl then gave the home team its first lead of the competition at 3:41. The remainder of the contest continued in a back-and-forth battle, but in the end the Legends prevailed with a 108-104 win.

Houston Rockets two-way player JD Davison led the Vipers in scoring with 27 points followed by Daishen Nix with 20 points. Also scoring in the double digits were Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton with 15 points and Efe Abogidi with 12 points, respectively.

Dalano Banton led all scorers with 36 points. Miles Kelly came off the bench and scored 21 points for the Legends. Robinson-Earl finished the game with 14 points.

The Vipers will now travel to Kaiser Permanente Arena to take on the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. CST. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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