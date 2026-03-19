South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard William "Davo" Hickey

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired guard William "Davo" Hickey from the NBA G League Player Pool.

Hickey (6'4", 203) has appeared in 138 career games (36 starts) across six professional seasons in the Australian National Basketball League, averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 18.7 minutes. The Australia native has appeared in 29 games (14 starts) this season for the Illawarra Hawks, averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 28.2 minutes. On March 23, 2025, Hickey posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help Illawarra clinch the 2025 NBL Championship.

The 27-year-old also appeared in 10 games in 2024 and 2025 for the Australian National Team, averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 21.1 minutes.

Hickey will wear jersey No. 7 for South Bay.







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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