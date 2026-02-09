Herd Adds Justyn Hamilton in Trade

February 9, 2026

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired Justyn Hamilton from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Hamilton, a 6-11, 220-pound forward, has appeared in 23 games for the Gold this season, averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game. Before joining the Gold, he spent the 2024-25 season with the Oklahoma City Blue and appeared in 35 games while averaging 7.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The North Carolina native played three college seasons at Temple University (2017-20) and two seasons at Kent State (2020-22), where he was named Mid-American Conference 6th Man of the Year.







