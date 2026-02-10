Herd Grounded against Squadron

Published on February 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Birmingham Squadron 104-89.

Mark Sears and Kira Lewis Jr. led the Herd with 15 points each, while Cormac Ryan and Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 14 points apiece.

The top scorers for the Birmingham Squadron were Hunter Dickinson and Keion Brooks Jr. with 21 points each.

The Herd opened the game with Cormac Ryan drilling a transition three. Birmingham immediately answered, connecting from deep and then hitting an 8foot turnaround jumper to swing the lead in their favor. Wisconsin responded with interior scoring, including a floating jumper from Jeremiah Tilmon and an emphatic dunk by John Butler Jr., giving the Herd a brief 10-7 edge. However, the Squadron capitalized with a fast-break dunk and a late driving layup to go ahead 23-19 after the first quarter.

The Herd struck quickly to open the second quarter, with Kira Lewis Jr. knocking down a 27foot three to cut the deficit to one. Jeremiah Tilmon and Stephen Thompson Jr. scored on consecutive possessions, bringing Wisconsin within striking distance at 27-26. The teams traded baskets halfway through the quarter. Cormac Ryan's driving layup at the seven-minute mark reclaimed the lead for the Herd. Birmingham closed strong, drilling a deep three and two key free throws, giving the Squadron a 49-45 halftime advantage. Cormac Ryan paced the Herd with 10 points in the first half.

Birmingham exploded out of halftime with a three-pointer and a driving layup to push the lead to nine. Jeremiah Tilmon connected on a jump shot while Mark Sears hit consecutive triples to bring the Herd within one. The Squadron countered with a 16-2 run to go ahead by double digits with two minutes remaining in the quarter. Kira Lewis Jr. and Justyn Hamilton closed out with a basket each for the Herd. Birmingham led 82-66 at the quarter break.

Stephen Thompson Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a transition three while Kira Lewis Jr. followed with a corner three to trim the margin to 20. Birmingham responded with a pullup jumper and a putback to keep their lead intact. Kira Lewis Jr. and Kobe Stewart combined for 10 points to make it a 14-point game at the two-minute mark. A late Cormac Ryan freethrow pair brought the Herd to 89, but the Squadron closed out the game, securing the 104-89 victory.

The Herd will rematch the Birmingham Squadron tomorrow, Feb. 10, at Oshkosh Arena with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST.







NBA G League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.