Wisconsin Herd Alumni Participating in 2026 NBA Summer League
Published on July 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas features several current and former Wisconsin Herd players/coaches. Five current or past Wisconsin Herd players will suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks, and five other Herd alumni will be playing on different teams.
Milwaukee Bucks
John Butler Jr. - 2024-25, 2025-26 Player
Kira Lewis Jr. - 2025-26 Player
Pete Nance - 2024-25, 2025-26 Two-Way Player
Cormac Ryan - 2025-26 Two-Way Player
Kobe Stewart - 2025-26 Player
Dallas Mavericks
Tyler Smith - 2024-25 Assignment Player
Denver Nuggets
Mark Sears- 2025-26 Player
New York Knicks
Liam Robbins - 2024-25 Two-Way Player
Orlando Magic
TyTy Washington Jr. - 2023-24 Two-Way Player
Phoenix Suns
Summer League Head Coach Chaisson Allen - 2021-22, 2022-23 Wisconsin Herd Head Coach
Washington Wizards
Chris Livginston - 2023-24, 2024-25 Assignment Player
BUCKS 2026 NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Tipoff (CT) TV Arena
Friday, July 10 at Miami 3 p.m. Prime Thomas & Mack Center
Sunday, July 12 vs. San Antonio 8 p.m. ESPN Pavilion
Monday, July 13 vs. Phoenix 9 p.m. Prime Pavilion
Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte 6:30 p.m. Prime Pavillion
NBA G League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Wisconsin Herd Alumni Participating in 2026 NBA Summer League - Wisconsin Herd
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