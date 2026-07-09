Wisconsin Herd Alumni Participating in 2026 NBA Summer League

Published on July 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas features several current and former Wisconsin Herd players/coaches. Five current or past Wisconsin Herd players will suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks, and five other Herd alumni will be playing on different teams.

Milwaukee Bucks

John Butler Jr. - 2024-25, 2025-26 Player

Kira Lewis Jr. - 2025-26 Player

Pete Nance - 2024-25, 2025-26 Two-Way Player

Cormac Ryan - 2025-26 Two-Way Player

Kobe Stewart - 2025-26 Player

Dallas Mavericks

Tyler Smith - 2024-25 Assignment Player

Denver Nuggets

Mark Sears- 2025-26 Player

New York Knicks

Liam Robbins - 2024-25 Two-Way Player

Orlando Magic

TyTy Washington Jr. - 2023-24 Two-Way Player

Phoenix Suns

Summer League Head Coach Chaisson Allen - 2021-22, 2022-23 Wisconsin Herd Head Coach

Washington Wizards

Chris Livginston - 2023-24, 2024-25 Assignment Player

BUCKS 2026 NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Tipoff (CT) TV Arena

Friday, July 10 at Miami 3 p.m. Prime Thomas & Mack Center

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Antonio 8 p.m. ESPN Pavilion

Monday, July 13 vs. Phoenix 9 p.m. Prime Pavilion

Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte 6:30 p.m. Prime Pavillion







NBA G League Stories from July 9, 2026

Wisconsin Herd Alumni Participating in 2026 NBA Summer League - Wisconsin Herd

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