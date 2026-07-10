Stockton Kings Announce Priority Dates for 2026-27 NBA G League Season

Published on July 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced four priority home dates for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA G League season, highlighted by Opening Night and Education Day.

The priority home dates are:

- Saturday, November 7 - Opening Night

- Friday, November 13

- Thursday, February 11 - Education Day

- Friday, March 5

Fans can place deposits for 2026-27 season tickets now at StocktonKings.com.

Group tickets and select fam experiences for these marquee matchups are also available with a $50 group deposit. Fans can reserve their group by visiting the Group Fan Experiences page.

Additionally, fans who submit their information through the G roup F an E xperience page will be entered for a chance to win four lower-level tickets to the Stockton Kings home opener. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

The complete 2026-27 NBA G League schedule, including opponents, game times, theme nights, and promotional events, will be announced at a later date.







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