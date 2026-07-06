Milwaukee Bucks Sign Kam Jones to Two-Way Contract

Published on July 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have signed Marquette alumnus Kam Jones to a Two-Way contract.

A 6-4, 200-pound guard, Jones appeared in 37 games as a rookie with the Indiana Pacers last season and averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game. He reached double figures in scoring six times, dished out double-digit assists three times and tallied one double-double. Originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old also played and started in seven games last season with the Noblesville Boom, Indiana's NBA G League affiliate, and averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.3% from the field.

Over four seasons with the Golden Eagles from 2021-25, Jones appeared in 137 games (113 starts) and tallied collegiate career averages of 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes per game with a 47.5% mark from the field. The Colorado native amassed 2,044 points at Marquette, the second-most in program history, and he ranks second and third, respectively, in field goals (783) and threes made (315). Jones also earned 2024-25 All-Big East First Team honors and was named to the 2024-25 Consensus All-American Second Team after averaging a career-high 19.2 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in his senior season.







NBA G League Stories from July 6, 2026

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Kam Jones to Two-Way Contract - Wisconsin Herd

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