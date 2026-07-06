Mavericks Sign Tobi Lawal to Two-Way Contract

Published on July 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed rookie Tobi Lawal to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lawal (6-9, 213) was selected by Dallas in the second round (48th overall pick) of the 2026 NBA Draft after finishing his college career at Virginia Tech. As a senior for the Hokies in 2025-26, he averaged 12.3 points (.542 FG%, .763 FT%), 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 23 games (17 starts).

The London native will play for the Mavericks' 2026 NBA Summer League team.

Lawal will wear No. 33 for Dallas. ¬â¹ ¬â¹

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







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