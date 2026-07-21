Mavericks Sign Jett Howard to Two-Way Contract

Published on July 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard/forward Jett Howard to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Mavericks have requested waivers on Two-Way forward Tyler Smith.

Howard (6-8, 215) holds career averages of 4.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 11.0 minutes in 133 games with the Orlando Magic. In 55 games for the Magic in 2025-26, he averaged 5.5 points while shooting a career-high 37.2% (54-145 3FG) from beyond the arc and a career-high 94.9% (37-39 FT) from the foul line.

The 22-year-old swingman was selected by Orlando with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after one season at the University of Michigan, where he played for his father and former Maverick Juwan Howard. In his lone season for the Wolverines in 2022-23, he was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the coaches while also garnering Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors.

Smith (6-9, 220) appeared in 12 games for the Mavericks after signing a Two-Way deal with the club on March 1. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.8 minutes.

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