Legends Announce 2026 NBA G League International Draft Class

Published on July 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, announced today their selections in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft: forwards Jorge Diaz-Graham, Guillermo Diaz-Graham, Muzamil "Zee" Hamoda, and Nathan Golly.

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Legends selected Jorge Diaz-Graham (6-11, 205), who posted 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while leading Oregon State with 32 blocks as a senior in 2025-26. The Las Palmas, Spain native spent three seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to Oregon State. Before beginning his collegiate career, Diaz-Graham starred at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, helping lead the program to a 30-6 record and a National Prep Tournament appearance.

Texas then selected Guillermo Diaz-Graham (7-0, 220) with the third overall pick. The identical twin brother of Jorge, Guillermo averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc during his senior season at San Francisco. He previously spent three seasons at Pittsburgh and helped Spain capture the 2022 FIBA U20 European Championship. Like his brother, Guillermo was also a standout at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Legends also acquired the draft rights to Muzamil "Zee" Hamoda (6-7, 185) from the San Diego Clippers in exchange for the returning player rights to Justin Powell. The Riffa, Bahrain native averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3% from three-point range in 29 games at Nicholls State last season. Hamoda previously earned All-Big Sky Honorable Mention honors at Sacramento State after posting 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 2023-24.

With the 14th overall pick, Texas selected Nathan Golly (6-4, 180), who most recently competed professionally with Heidelberg in Germany. The French native averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 42.9% from the field during the 2025-26 campaign.

The NBA G League International Draft allows teams to acquire the rights to international players and prospects from around the world.

For more information and updates on the Texas Legends, visit TexasLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from July 3, 2026

Legends Announce 2026 NBA G League International Draft Class - Texas Legends

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