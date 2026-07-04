Vipers Select Two in International Draft

Published on July 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today that the team acquired the returning player rights to Kacper Klaczek and Yura Melikyan in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft.

Klaczek (6-8, 225lbs.) was selected with the sixth overall pick. The Chorzow, Poland native played last season with Elon University. In his lone season with Elon, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24 games.

Before arriving at Elon, Klaczek played one season at the University at Albany, where he averaged 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 33 games. From 2021-24, he appeared in 67 games for Saint Joseph's University.

Rio Grande Valley also selected Melikyan (6-7) with the 16th overall pick. The Armenia native spent the first half of the 2025-26 season at the University of Latvia, where he averaged 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 12 games. In the second half of the season, Melikyan appeared in 16 games for the Starwings of the Swiss Basketball League, averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.







NBA G League Stories from July 3, 2026

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