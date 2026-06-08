Vipers Announce Six Priority Dates Ahead of 20th Season

Published on June 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today six priority home dates ahead of the team's 20th season. Official times and opponents are yet to be determined. The remainder of the schedule will be released at a later date.

The six priority dates for the 2026-27 season can be found below:

- Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

- Saturday, Jan. 9, 2027

- Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2027

- Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027

- Saturday, March 13, 2027

- Saturday, March 27, 2027

Season tickets are now available for purchase at www.rgvipers.com or email info@rgvipers.com.







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