Greensboro Swarm to Host NBA G League Championship Celebration, NBA Draft Party June 23

Published on June 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that it will host its 2025-26 NBA G League Championship Celebration in conjunction with its 2026 NBA Draft Party on Tuesday, June 23, at Mac's Speed Shop.

The celebration at Mac's Speed Shop (1218 Battleground Ave) will feature a pre-event VIP reception for season-ticket members and partners before opening to the general public at 7 p.m. ET. Attendees will relive the Swarm's historic championship season through highlights, interactive activities and giveaways before turning their attention to the 2026 NBA Draft, where the Charlotte Hornets hold the Nos. 14 and 18 overall picks.

Fans interested in attending can RSVP for the event here.

"Winning the first NBA G League Championship in franchise history is a moment our organization and our city will remember for a long time," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "From opening night through the final buzzer of the Finals, our fans embraced this team and helped create an unforgettable season. We're excited to celebrate that championship together on June 23, thank the people who made it possible and share in the excitement of the NBA Draft as the next chapter of Hornets basketball begins."

Greensboro captured its first NBA G League Championship this season after earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-12 record and winning five straight postseason games en route to the title, capped by a 2-0 sweep of the Stockton Kings. The night will feature exclusive Nike Championship Gear available for purchase, along with opportunities for fans to win select items through giveaways, including championship apparel, game-worn jerseys and autographed Charlotte Hornets memorabilia.

Fans will also have the chance to win tickets to the 2026-27 NBA G League season, while those who renew or commit to season-ticket or voucher plans at the event will be automatically entered for a chance to win a signed Kon Knueppel basketball.







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