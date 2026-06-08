Skyforce Announces Three Priority Dates for the 2026-27 Season

Published on June 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced three priority home dates in advance of the upcoming 2026- 27 NBA G League season. The early release of these dates allows fans, partners and season ticket members to begin planning for key games of the Skyforce home schedule. While these dates have been confirmed, official game times and opponents have yet to be determined. The remainder of the team's schedule will be released at a later date.

The three priority dates are listed below:

- Wednesday, November 25

- Saturday, February 13

- Saturday, March 6

Season tickets, flex packs, family plans and birthday party reservations are all on sale now. For more information on becoming part of Force Nation, please contact a representative at 605-332-0605 or visit our Ticket Central page.

As fans begin planning for the upcoming season, the Skyforce is also offering special pricing through the 605 Sale. For a limited time, upper-level tickets to the Skyforce Home Opener at the Sanford Pentagon are available for $6.05 (plus applicable taxes and fees), while Game Day Suites can be reserved for $605 (plus applicable taxes and fees). The Home Opener date will be announced at a later time. Additional information and ticket purchases are available at sfskyforce.com/605sale26.







NBA G League Stories from June 8, 2026

Skyforce Announces Three Priority Dates for the 2026-27 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce

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