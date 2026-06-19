Sioux Falls Family YMCA and Sioux Falls Skyforce Renew Partnership to Support Youth Basketball Programs

Published on June 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Family YMCA and the Sioux Falls Skyforce are proud to announce the renewal of their longstanding partnership, reinforcing a shared commitment to growing the game of basketball and creating meaningful opportunities for youth throughout the Sioux Falls community.

As two organizations deeply rooted in Sioux Falls, the YMCA and Skyforce have worked together for many years to connect young athletes with the game of basketball while creating positive experiences that bring families together.

"What excites me most about this partnership is the impact it can have on kids and families throughout Sioux Falls," said YMCA Program Engagement Manager Zach Morris. "Whether it's a child's first season of basketball, getting to play on the same court as the Skyforce, or sharing those experiences with family and friends, these are the moments that build confidence, create lasting memories, and inspire a lifelong connection to our community."

Registration for the YMCA's Y-Force Youth Basketball program is now open. Serving youth ages 4 through high school, Y-Force provides opportunities for players of all skill levels to learn, develop, and enjoy the game in a positive and supportive environment.

Families can learn more and register on the Sioux Falls YMCA website.

Through the partnership, Y-Force participants and their families will receive a variety of exclusive benefits, including:

- Tickets to YMCA Family Night at the Skyforce.

- Access to special basketball opportunities, including open gym experiences, Fan Tunnel participation and Court of Dreams

- Access to discounted Sioux Falls Skyforce game tickets

- Invitations to select Skyforce events and activities

"If we want the game to continue growing in Sioux Falls, it starts by creating great experiences for young players and their families," said Skyforce President Mike Heineman. "Supporting the Y-Force program allows us to reach more kids, strengthen their connection to the game, and create opportunities for families to enjoy basketball together."







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Sioux Falls Family YMCA and Sioux Falls Skyforce Renew Partnership to Support Youth Basketball Programs - Sioux Falls Skyforce

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