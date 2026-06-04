Texas Legends Announce Priority Home Dates for 2026-27 Season
Published on June 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have announced six priority home dates for the upcoming 2026-27 season at Comerica Center in Frisco.
Fans can begin planning for the following confirmed home dates:
Saturday, January 9, 2027
Monday, January 18, 2027
Saturday, January 30, 2027
Saturday, February 6, 2027
Saturday, February 27, 2027
Saturday, March 27, 2027
Opponents and game times for each matchup will be announced when the complete 2026-27 NBA G League schedule is released later this year.
Additional home dates will be announced at a later time. Fans interested in securing their seats for the 2026-27 season can inquire about season ticket memberships, mini plans, and group experiences by contacting info@texlegends.com.
For the latest team news, schedule updates, and special promotions, follow the Texas Legends @TexasLegends on social media or visit www.TexLegends.com.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
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