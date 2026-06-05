Laketown Squadron Inaugural Season Ticket Packages Now on Sale

Published on June 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Laketown Squadron News Release







KENNER, La. - The Laketown Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced that ticket packages for the team's upcoming inaugural season in Kenner are officially on sale.

Season tickets, premium seating, and group experience tickets can be purchased by calling the Squadron front office at 504-525-4667 or by emailing squadron@pelicans.com. Fans interested in learning more about Laketown ticket offers can request additional information through the Squadron's online form or by visiting LaketownSquadron.com.

The Squadron will host 24 home games, beginning with the G League Tip-off Tournament in November 2026. The 2026-27 season will be Laketown's first NBA G League season in Kenner at the newly renovated Pontchartrain Center, located in Kenner's Laketown Park. Fans can look forward to a season packed with exciting theme nights, exclusive giveaways, and unforgettable family fun, with season tickets starting as low as $360.

For more information and updates on the Laketown Squadron, visit LaketownSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

The NBA G League serves to prepare players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's official minor league and research & development laboratory. To start the 2025-26 NBA season, a record-tying 51% (268 total) of NBA rostered players had NBA G League Experience. A record 61% of players on the 2024-25 NBA end-of-season rosters had G league experience. Featuring 31 teams, 30 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2026-27, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.







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