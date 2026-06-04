Get to Know the Laketown Squadron's First General Manager, Thomas Scott

Published on June 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Laketown Squadron News Release







KENNER, La. - The Laketown Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced Thomas Scott as the team's first General Manager ahead of the inaugural season. Scott shared insights into his basketball journey and background in player development, expressing excitement for the new challenge.

You are the first ever GM of the Laketown Squadron. How does it feel to be part of something brand new?

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful for this opportunity. This is very sentimental to me because this is where my basketball journey began. I attended college here and started my NBA career working in the Hornets' video room. My goal is to create something special for the fans of New Orleans, and it's truly difficult to put into words how much this opportunity means to me."

What excites you about the opportunity in Kenner and with the Pelicans franchise?

"Kenner has always felt like home to me, so it's good to be back home. I lived there while working for the Hornets, and I've always enjoyed the community and the people. Returning to the area is very meaningful. Having witnessed the resilience of this city and its people, especially in the years following Hurricane Katrina, I have a deep appreciation for the passion and commitment this community has shown. Being able to come back to this city, where it all started makes this opportunity even more special."

You have extensive coaching and player development experience across the NBA and G League. How do you plan to use your background as General Manager of the Squadron?

"Throughout my career, player development has always been about building trust, creating a plan, and executing the plan at a high level. With my time in the G league, much of my work focused on nurturing talent and guiding players through their development process. I believe that same approach applies here. We want to develop our players both on and off the court while building a competitive, physical, and hard-working team culture. Success requires everyone in the organization to be aligned, and that will be a major focus for us moving forward."

As the Head of Player Development with G League Ignite, you helped develop players who were selected in the top 10 of the NBA Draft. What was that process like?

"When developing young players, the process always starts with setting goals and coming up with a plan to achieve those goals. From there, it's about bringing the right energy, focus, and intent every day while trusting the coaching staff."

What is it like working with NBA greats such as Chris Paul in the offseason?

"Being around players of that caliber raises your standards immediately. You see firsthand the level of discipline, preparation, and attention to detail that is required to succeed at the highest level. There are certainly moments where you appreciate the greatness you're witnessing, but at the same time, you have to remain focused on the work and the purpose of the workout. I also had the opportunity to spend time with Kobe Bryant, and what stood out most was his attention to detail and commitment to maximizing every minute on the court. Elite players approach every workout with a clear purpose and understanding of what they want to accomplish."

How has your father, Byron Scott, helped shape you in the basketball world?

"When I was young, I was able to observe professionalism, consistency, and accountability every day. He emphasized punctuality, work ethic, and focus, which helped shape me into the person and leader that I am today."

What is the most important trait needed to advance from the G League to the NBA?

"Whether you're a player, trainer, or a member of basketball operations, success starts with work ethic, character, consistency, and reliability. This foundation creates a culture that individuals can trust and depend on."

For fans that do not know much about the G League, what can you tell them about the operation of the team and of the league?

"The first thing fans should know is that the G League is filled with talented, motivated players who work constituently to earn an opportunity to play at the NBA level. The fan experience is also very accessible and family-friendly. Fans can enjoy high-level basketball while getting a close look at some of the game's future stars."

What is your goal for the team in Year One?

"Our main goal is to compete for a championship. If there is a trophy being given out, we want to go after that and be the best team in the league. At the same time, we understand our important role within the Pelicans organization. We want the Squadron to be a valuable resource and asset in developing young players and preparing them to contribute at the NBA level."

What message do you have for Squadron fans?

"This is an exciting opportunity for fans to experience high-level basketball with hungry young players that will embrace the culture and spirit of the community. Fans will have the chance to see players that will be the future of the Pelicans and be able to follow their journeys from the beginning, see their growth firsthand, and become invested in their path to the NBA. Overall, I am honored and have the utmost gratitude to be a part of this organization. I appreciate the trust that Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver have placed in me, and I am excited to be a part of this journey."







NBA G League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.