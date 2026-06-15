Laketown Squadron Announce Former Pelicans Assistant Brandon Demas as Head Coach

Published on June 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Laketown Squadron News Release







KENNER, La. - The Laketown Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today named Brandon Demas as the team's head coach.

Demas has steadily risen through the Pelicans organization, serving in a variety of roles over the past 14 seasons. Prior to joining the Squadron, the first-time head coach spent two seasons as an assistant coach (2024-26) and two seasons as the team's two-way coach (2022-24). Before joining the coaching staff, Demas served as a player development/video assistant for three seasons (2019-22) after beginning his career with the organization as a team attendant, a position he held for seven seasons (2012-19).

Outside of his work with the Pelicans, Demas is a co-founder of Up Next Elite Camp, a program dedicated to developing some of Louisiana's top young basketball talent. The camp emphasizes leadership, character building, and serving as a platform for developing future coaches and basketball leaders, reflecting Demas' commitment to growing the game and investing in the next generation throughout Louisiana.

A native of New Orleans, Demas attended St. Augustine High School before relocating to Houma, Louisiana, following Hurricane Katrina, where he completed his high school education at Vandebilt Catholic High School. He later graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Demas is the son of Sheena and Donald Jr. He has one older brother, Donald Demas III, and one sister, Brittany.

For more information and updates on the Laketown Squadron, visit LaketownSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







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