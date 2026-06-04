Grand Rapids Gold Named 2025-26 NBA G League Franchise of the Year
Published on June 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have been named the 2025-26 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, the league announced today. The honor marks the first time in franchise history the Gold have received the league's top organizational award.
The recognition follows a standout season for Grand Rapids, highlighted by a league-leading finish in gate receipts, a franchise-record year for partnership sales and continued growth across key business performance indicators.
"It's an incredible honor for our organization and a reflection of the work our staff, partners and fans have put in all season," said Steve Jbara, President of the Grand Rapids Gold. "This recognition speaks to the momentum we're building in Grand Rapids and the standard we're committed to raising every season."
The NBA G League Franchise of the Year award recognizes the team that best embodies the league's core values: Compete with Intensity, Lead with Integrity, and Inspire Play, while demonstrating excellence across all areas of the business, including ticket sales, partnerships, marketing, merchandise, and broadcast.
The award is voted on by the NBA G League Selection Committee and presented annually.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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