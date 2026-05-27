Grand Rapids Gold Announce Six Home Dates for 2026-27 Season
Published on May 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have just released six key home dates for the upcoming 2026-27 season, including our School Day Game on Tuesday, March 2nd. Official game times and opponents are yet to be determined.
2026/27 Priority Dates:
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Saturday, December 5, 2026
Saturday, January 2, 2027
Friday, February 5, 2027
Tuesday, March 2, 2027
Saturday, March 27, 2027
Individual game tickets will be available in the coming months. For more information on season tickets, flex packages, and group discounts, contact the Gold office at 616-334-5022.
NBA G League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce Six Home Dates for 2026-27 Season - Grand Rapids Gold
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