Texas Legends Announce College Classic Presented by Kia
Published on July 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, announced today the inaugural Texas Legends College Classic presented by Kia, a four-day college basketball showcase set to take place December 18-21, 2026, at Comerica Center in Frisco. The American Heart Association will serve as the event's official charitable partner.
The Texas Legends Classic will feature eight Division I men's basketball programs competing in a total of eight games over four days.
The event schedule is as follows:
Friday, December 18
Colorado State vs. Nevada
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago
Saturday, December 19
San Francisco vs. George Washington
Utah State vs. Tulsa
Sunday, December 20
Colorado State vs. Florida Atlantic
Nevada vs. Loyola Chicago
Monday, December 21
San Francisco vs. Tulsa
Utah State vs. George Washington
The Texas Legends Classic continues the Texas Legends' commitment to expanding premier basketball opportunities at Comerica Center while providing fans with access to high-level collegiate competition. The event will feature programs representing the Mountain West Conference, PAC 12 Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, American Conference, and West Coast Conference. In partnership with the American Heart Association, the event will also help support heart health awareness throughout the weekend.
Ticket information, game times, and additional event details will be announced in the near future.
For more information, visit Texaslegendscollegeclassic.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
NBA G League Stories from July 21, 2026
- Mavericks Sign Jett Howard to Two-Way Contract - Texas Legends
- Texas Legends Announce College Classic Presented by Kia - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Mavericks Sign Jett Howard to Two-Way Contract
- Texas Legends Announce College Classic Presented by Kia
- Mavericks Sign Tobi Lawal to Two-Way Contract
- Legends Announce 2026 NBA G League International Draft Class
- Texas Legends Named 2025-26 NBA G League Retailer of the Year