Texas Legends Announce College Classic Presented by Kia

Published on July 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, announced today the inaugural Texas Legends College Classic presented by Kia, a four-day college basketball showcase set to take place December 18-21, 2026, at Comerica Center in Frisco. The American Heart Association will serve as the event's official charitable partner.

The Texas Legends Classic will feature eight Division I men's basketball programs competing in a total of eight games over four days.

The event schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 18

Colorado State vs. Nevada

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago

Saturday, December 19

San Francisco vs. George Washington

Utah State vs. Tulsa

Sunday, December 20

Colorado State vs. Florida Atlantic

Nevada vs. Loyola Chicago

Monday, December 21

San Francisco vs. Tulsa

Utah State vs. George Washington

The Texas Legends Classic continues the Texas Legends' commitment to expanding premier basketball opportunities at Comerica Center while providing fans with access to high-level collegiate competition. The event will feature programs representing the Mountain West Conference, PAC 12 Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, American Conference, and West Coast Conference. In partnership with the American Heart Association, the event will also help support heart health awareness throughout the weekend.

Ticket information, game times, and additional event details will be announced in the near future.

For more information, visit Texaslegendscollegeclassic.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







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