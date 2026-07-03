Wisconsin Herd Acquire Tuburu Naivalurua in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft

Published on July 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired the player rights to Tuburu Naivalurua in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft.

Naivalurua, a 6-8, 240-pound forward, most recently played collegiate basketball for three seasons at Oakland University. During the 2025-26 season, the Australian native started all 32 games for the Golden Grizzlies, averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 31.8 minutes per game. He scored double figures 24 times last season and recorded five 20+ point games, including a career-high 26-point performance. He was named the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year and earned All-Horizon League Third Team honors in 2025-26.







NBA G League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.