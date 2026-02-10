Second-Half Surge Powers Birmingham to Back-To-Back Wins
Published on February 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, took down the Wisconsin Herd, 104-89, on Monday night for the team's second straight road win.
Both teams began the night struggling from deep, combining to shoot 3-of-18 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. However, Birmingham (7-15) found success around the rim and took a 23-19 lead.
The tight contest continued, with Birmingham taking a five-point lead midway through the second quarter- the largest margin for either team. Wisconsin (7-13) briefly grabbed a 36-35 lead with 3:17 remaining despite their continued three-point struggles, but the Squadron carried a four-point edge into halftime.
Birmingham stretched their lead to nine to open the third period, but Wisconsin answered with an 8-0 run to pull within one with 7:39 remaining. With a 65-62 lead, the Squadron took control, going on a 17-2 run over the next five minutes to build a commanding 18-point advantage.
Birmingham's strong offensive second half continued as they pushed the margin to 23-points- their largest of the night- with 8:28 to go in the fourth. The Herd cut the deficit to 14 late in the period, but the Squadron allowed their fewest points of the regular season and cruised to a 104-89 win in Wisconsin.
Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with his 17 th double-double of the season, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The G League Next Up Game selection was pivotal in Birmingham's 33-point third quarter, providing 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from downtown.
Keion Brooks Jr. scored at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games with a 21-point showing off the bench. He also recorded three rebounds and two assists.
The Squadron will stay in Oshkosh and attempt to sweep the Herd tomorrow, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. CT. The rematch will be available on ESPN+ and My68.
