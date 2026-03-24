Trey Alexander Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The NBA G League today announced that Birmingham Squadron two-way guard Trey Alexander has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played March 16 through March 22. The Player of the Week honor is the second his career and first for a Squadron player since the 2023-24 season.

Over the past three games, Alexander has led Birmingham to a 3-0 record while averaging 36.7 points, 10.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals. In this stretch, shot 56.5% from the field, including 55.0% from three-point range.

The Creighton product also recorded two 40-point games and two double-doubles over the three-game span. On Monday, March 16, Alexander scored a career-high 42 points and knocked down the game-winning jumper with nine seconds remaining. After following up his career night with a 28-point, 11-assist outing to complete the season sweep over the Celtics, Alexander tallied 40 points and 10 assists in the Birmingham's win over Windy City.

The 2024-25 NBA G League Kia Rookie of the Year earned his first Player of the Week last season with Grand Rapids Gold.

Alexander and the Squadron will return to action tonight, March 24, at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC to face the Windy City Bulls again. The final home game of the 2025-26 G League regular season will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







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