Vipers Close Road Stretch with Win in Oklahoma City

Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (22-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (12-22) 120-105 on Tuesday night at Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City led for the first seven minutes of the game, but RGV then gained its first lead of the game. However, a couple of back-and-forth plays occurred before the Vipers finally gained the upper hand, giving the visiting team a 39-30 advantage at the end of the opening quarter.

RGV held a 15-point lead at the half and extended it to 99-74 by the end of the third quarter. Oklahoma City made a couple of runs to narrow the gap on the Vipers, but it was not enough, and the Vipers walked away with a 120-105 win.

The Vipers scored 36 points off turnovers. The team also outscored the Blue in points in the paint (56-46), second chance points (15-9) and fast break points (20-13).

Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton scored a career-high 43 points. Daishen Nix finished the game with 20 points followed by Caleb McConnell with 19 points.

Zhaire Smith led the Blue with 19 points followed by Marquis Barnett with 16 points. Both Kyle Rose and Nikola Topic scored 14 points each.

The Vipers return to the Bert Ogden Arena to take on the Memphis Hustle in two games that close out the regular season. The first game will take place on Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. CST. To celebrate Star Wars night, the first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a free lightsaber courtesy of CAPA. To purchase tickets and for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







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