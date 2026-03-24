Skyhawks Top Herd

Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the College Park Skyhawks 117-114. Mark Sears led the Herd with 30 points while Johnny Davis followed with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

College Park Skyhawks' top scorers were RayJ Dennis with 29 points and Keshon Gilbert with 16 points.

The Skyhawks opened the scoring with a deep three, but Johnny Davis immediately answered with a three. The Herd seized control with a flurry of interior buckets by Jeremiah Tilmon, Mark Sears and John Butler Jr. The Herd continued the momentum, building an 11-point advantage. College Park tried to keep pace with drives and a corner three. Kira Lewis Jr. entered the game and instantly knocked down multiple threes, extending the Herd's cushion. The Skyhawks hung around, but the Herd's blend of threes, dunks, and fast-break pressure ended the quarter ahead 36-29.

Wisconsin wasted no time rebuilding a double-digit margin early in the second quarter. Johnny Davis converted a three-point play; Mark Sears converted a layup, and Alex Antetokounmpo drilled a three from the wing to make it 47-37. Lacey James added a putback to push the lead to 12. College Park flipped the energy with a surge of scoring, including a pull-up three and a clutch layup under a second left. The Skyhawks closed the half on a 16-5 run that slashed the deficit from 12 to just one at halftime, 64-63.

The Herd found rhythm in the third quarter with an early Stephen Thompson Jr. floater and a Johnny Davis dunk that rebuilt a five-point advantage. The Skyhawks ignited by drilling a transition three to tie the game at 73 and then hit another triple moments later to give College Park its first lead of the second half. The Skyhawks continued to pull away, gaining a 78-73 lead. The Herd briefly steadied themselves with a Kobe Stewart three and a Mark Sears layup, but College Park's defensive pressure held firm, and they entered the fourth quarter up 81-78.

College Park opened the final quarter with control, extending the lead to double digits at 89-78. Wisconsin roared back yet again, with Kira Lewis Jr. scoring seven straight points with a three, a layup, and another driving finish. Kobe Stewart chipped in with a corner three and followed with a layup. After a three-pointer, a reverse layup pushed the Skyhawks back up 96-85. The Herd answered with an 11-3 burst, highlighted by Kobe Stewart's third-chance layup and a Justyn Hamilton turnaround hook. College Park threw down an alley-oop while Mark Sears buried a huge three. Stephen Thompson Jr. connected from deep to help the Herd trim the deficit to two three separate times inside the final minute. The Skyhawks hit a floater with 40 seconds left and then calmly knocked down pressure-free throws in the final seconds. After Mark Sears drilled a deep three with 7.9 seconds to make it 116-114, College Park sank their last pair at the stripe, and the Herd's final heaves missed as the Skyhawks survived to win 117-114.

The Herd will hit the road for a match-up against the Raptors 905 this Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and the NBA App.







NBA G League Stories from March 24, 2026

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