Charge Defeated in Maine

Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Malaki Branham

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Maine Celtics) Cleveland Charge forward Malaki Branham(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Maine Celtics)

PORTLAND, ME - The Cleveland Charge (22-12) were defeated by the Maine Celtics (18-18), 130-105, at the Portland Expo on Tuesday night.

Cleveland's Tristan Enaruna scored a game-high 26 points with eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Zeke Mayo scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to go along with a pair of steals. Sy Chatman posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Malaki Branham added 16 points, while Darius Brown dished out eight assists and nabbed a pair of steals.

Maine never trailed in the game and led by as many as 31 on their way to clinching a spot in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs with tonight's win. Kendall Brown and Keon Johnson each scored 21 points to lead the Celtics.

The Charge play their final road game of the regular season at the Noblesville Boom (Indiana Pacers) on Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

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NBA G League Stories from March 24, 2026

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