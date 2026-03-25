Vipers Add Isaiah Todd

Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announce today the team has added Isaiah Todd.

Todd was selected as the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in 18 games over two seasons (2021-23) with the Washington Wizards and was assigned to the Capital City Go-Go for 88 games.

He played two seasons (2020-2021 and 2023- 2024) for NBA G League Ignite. As a member of Ignite's inaugural team, he averaged 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15 games.

The North Carolina native spent the last two seasons playing overseas.







NBA G League Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.