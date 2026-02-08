Skyhawks Bounce Back against Rip City Remix 141-136 on 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas'

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (5-15) defeated the Rip City Remix Remix (11-9) in front of a sold-out crowd on 'Black History Month Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas', 141-136.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis paced the Skyhawks with his first career triple-double, collecting 34 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in 41 minutes.

Dennis became the fifth Skyhawk in franchise history to record a triple-double, and the first Skyhawk to post a triple-double since Vit Krejci did so on Mar. 1, 2024.

In 33 minutes of action, Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan scored 26 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half. Houstan shot 4-8 from three and has now made 68 triples during the regular season.

Skyhawks forward Tyler Polley recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while rookie center Basheer Jihad recorded his fifth double-double of the season, posting 18 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

Rookie guard Erik Reynolds II followed the trend by setting a new career high of 17 points in 30 minutes, marking his second-straight game scoring 10-or-more points.

For the fifth time this season, seven Skyhawks finished the game in double figures: RayJ Dennis (34 points), Caleb Houstan (26 points), Tyler Polley (19 points), Basheer Jihad (18 points), Erik Reynolds II (17 points), Chandler Baker (14 points), and Dwight Murray Jr. (10 points).

In a fast-paced opening period, the Remix began the contest red-hot, building an early 17-9 lead. The Skyhawks responded by forcing eight turnovers in the quarter, converting them into nine points, trimming the deficit to just one at the end of the period, 34-33.

College Park carried that momentum into the second quarter, outscoring the Remix 23-9 over the first six minutes to take a 13-point advantage. Rip City answered with a 21-8 run of its own to close the half, sending the game into halftime tied, 64-64.

Similar to the previous period, the third quarter featured multiple lead changes, with the Remix narrowly outscoring the Skyhawks 39-38. Remix rookie guard Sean Pedulla poured in 14 points in the quarter, helping propel Rip City to a 103-102 lead heading into the fourth.

In the final period, the Skyhawks surged ahead with a 10-3 run to open the quarter, taking a 112-106 advantage. RayJ Dennis delivered a strong closing performance, scoring 17 points and dishing out seven assists in the fourth to help seal a 141-136 Skyhawks victory.

Sean Pedulla led the way for the Remix, recording a career-high 46 points and seven assists in 31 minutes. Second-year forward Blake Hinson followed behind with 22 points and three rebounds.

The Skyhawks will cap off their four game homestand with a rematch against the Rip City Remix on Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.







