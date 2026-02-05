Skyhawks Drop 156-126 Contest in Rematch with the Cleveland Charge

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-15) fell 156-126 to the Cleveland Charge (11-5) in the final contest of a two-game set against the Charge.

RayJ Dennis dished out a College Park franchise record tying 18 assists while netting 19 points, collecting his eighth double-double since joining the Skyhawks and his ninth of the season.

Entering tonight's contest, Dennis ranked second in assists (9.8 apg) and 12 th in points per game (22.6 ppg) in the G League.

Javan Johnson (23 points) and Dwight Murray Jr. (season-high 21 points) led the Skyhawks off the bench, combining for 44 of the Skyhawks' 68 bench points.

Basheer Jihad secured the fourth double-double of his career with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.

Cleveland took an early 39-29 advantage thanks to a near double-double from Killian Hayes, who finished with 11 points and seven assists at the end of the first quarter.

College Park cut into the Charge lead in the second frame thanks to 10 quarter points from Malik Williams, reaching within single digits 77-69.

RayJ Dennis finished with his first career double-double in a half with 11 points and 12 assists, marking a career high for assists in any half and just three assists shy of his career high for assists in a game.

The Charge stormed out in the third frame, knocking down nine total three-pointers on the way to a 41-31 advantage that saw the Skyhawks down 118-100 heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter saw similar action with Cleveland never relinquishing more than a 15-point lead, running away to a 156-126 final score.

The Charge were led by three 20-point scorers in Riley Minix (28 points), Norchad Omier (26 points, 20 rebounds) and Killian Hayes (26 points).

The Skyhawks will next begin a two-game set against the Rip City Remix on Feb. 7 at 3:00 p.m. for "Black History Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas", and Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

