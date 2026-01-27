Four Skyhawks Making Their Case for an NBA G League Next up Selection

The College Park Skyhawks have built a reputation for developing rising talent, and last season that momentum was recognized on a national stage when Daeqwon Plowden and Kevon Harris became the first players in franchise history selected to the G League Next Up Game. This year, the Skyhawks once again have a quartet of players making powerful cases of their own. As the final days of voting commence ahead of the event on Sunday, Feb. 15, here are four Skyhawks players who fans should keep on their radar.

RayJ Dennis

Few players in the G League have put together a more compelling resumé this season than RayJ Dennis, the Atlanta Hawks' newly signed two-way guard. Since joining the organization on Dec. 31, Dennis has taken his play up another level, averaging 23.0 points, 9.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 steals in nine games played with College Park.

His playmaking and defensive instincts have not only been entertaining, but historic. In back-to-back performances on Jan. 16, Dennis made history by becoming the first player in G League history to record 46 points, 15 assists, five rebounds, and four steals in a single game. He then became the only Skyhawk to record consecutive games of at least 15 points, 10 assists, and four steals, following a 17-point, 10-assist, five-rebound, six-steal performance on Jan. 18. Few players in the league have reached this level of statistical dominance, making Dennis one of the clearest Next Up candidates in the league.

Malik Williams

While Dennis has orchestrated the offense from the backcourt, Skyhawks center Malik Williams has controlled the interior with a breakout campaign of his own. The 6'11 big out of Louisville is averaging a career-high 16.8 points, along with 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season.

Williams has delivered dominant performances throughout his third-year campaign, including a 23-point, 21-rebound performance on Dec. 12, that made him just the second Skyhawk ever to reach those marks in a single outing, and a career-high 32 points and 13 rebounds against the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 5.

Caleb Houstan

In addition to their breakout stars, the Skyhawks have leaned on sharpshooting of Atlanta Hawks Two-Way forward Caleb Houstan. Now in his third NBA season, the 6'8 forward is currently averaging 15.7 points while shooting .430 3FG% and ranking among the G League's leaders with 50 made threes during the regular season.

He's recorded several standout shooting performances this year, hitting seven threes against Birmingham on Dec. 30 and eight triples against the Texas Legends during the G League Showcase. Over a five-game stretch from Dec. 19-30, he shot 25-of-45 from beyond the arc, the second-most threes made in any five-game span in Skyhawks history. His placement among the league's elite shooters makes him an ideal fit for the Next Up Game.

Kobe Johnson

After battling injuries during the Tip-Off Tournament, Kobe Johnson has fully settled into his role and become one of College Park's most impactful two-way players. Since the start of the regular season, he is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals (.532 FG%, .382 3FG%), showcasing his blend of size, defensive instincts, and offensive versatility.

Johnson's growth has been impressive, highlighted by back-to-back masterful performances in mid-January. On Jan. 14, he exploded for a career-high 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting, adding four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Two days later, he followed it with 27 points against the Blue Coats, marking another game with 25+ points.

Last season's milestones set the stage and with these players performing at a high-level, they have a great chance to build on that success. Fans can cast their votes here, and support RayJ Dennis, Malik Williams, Caleb Houstan, Kobe Johnson, and their fan-favorite Skyhawks for the 2026 G League Next Up Game.







