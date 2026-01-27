San Diego Clippers Trade Derek Ogbeide

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







The San Diego Clippers announced today that the team has acquired a 2027 NBA G League second-round draft pick from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for center Derek Ogbeide.

Ogbeide, 28, appeared in 27 games this season, including 11 starts, averaging 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 19.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9 center recorded three consecutive double-doubles from November 29th through December 2nd and reached a season-high 16 points on three occasions.







